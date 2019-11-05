Public meeting on insurance reform to be held in Finn Valley

A meeting on insurance reform will take place in the Finn Valley on Thursday night.

The meeting will be open to the public and will discuss the extortionate costs of insurance for both businesses and ordinary consumers.

It’s taking place in the Finn Valley Centre in Stranorlar at 8pm with people who have been affected by insurance costs urged to attend.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty will be hosting the event; he says it’s vital to hear as many stories as possible in order to strengthen the campaign to end what he terms the Insurance Rip-Off: