New inquest to take place into death of Derry schoolgirl

There is to be a new inquest into the death of Derry schoolgirl Raychel Ferguson, who died at Altnagelvin Hospital in 2001 after what was supposedly a routine appendix operation.

Last year, an inquiry determined she died after being administered with a lethal dose of intravenous fluids, and there was a “reluctance among clinicians to openly acknowledge failings.

Foyle MP Elisha Mc Callion is urging the Western Trust to co-operate fully with the inquest to ensure the Ferguson family can get the answers they deserve.