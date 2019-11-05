New Balance FAI Intermediate Cup Third Round Draw

Ulster Senior League Representatives Cockhill Celtic and Bonagee United have been handed home ties in the 3rd round of the Intermediate cup, both club’s face cork opposition Cockhill Celtic play Midleton of the Munster Senior League and Bonagee play Lakewood Athletic from Ballincollig who play in Munster Senior league 2nd Division

The winners of the third round ties will gain automatic entry to the Extra.ie FAI Cup qualifying round in the 2020 season.

3RD ROUND DRAW

Leeds v Verona

St. Kevins Boys v Everton

Castleknock Celtic v Bangor GGFC

Ringmahon Rangers v Bandon/Park United

Cockhill Celtic v Midleton

Cobh Wanderers v Maynooth University Town

St. John Bosco v Kilnamanagh

Home Farm v UCC

Killester Donnycarney v Castleview

College Corinthians v Skerries Town

Larkview v Crumlin Utd

Bonagee United v Lakewood Athletic

Malahide United v Tolka Rovers

Collinstown v Wayside Celtic

Ballymun United v Cherry Orchard/St. Mochta’s

Liffey Wanderers v Sacred Heart Firhouse Clover

Third Round fixtures to be played before November 24, 2019