New Balance FAI Intermediate Cup Third Round Draw

Ulster Senior League Representatives Cockhill Celtic and Bonagee United have been handed home ties in the 3rd round of the Intermediate cup, both club’s face cork opposition Cockhill Celtic play Midleton of the Munster Senior League and Bonagee play Lakewood Athletic from Ballincollig who play in Munster Senior league 2nd Division
The winners of the third round ties will gain automatic entry to the Extra.ie FAI Cup qualifying round in the 2020 season.
3RD ROUND DRAW
Leeds v Verona
St. Kevins Boys v Everton
Castleknock Celtic v Bangor GGFC
Ringmahon Rangers v Bandon/Park United
Cockhill Celtic v Midleton
Cobh Wanderers v Maynooth University Town
St. John Bosco v Kilnamanagh
Home Farm v UCC
Killester Donnycarney v Castleview
College Corinthians v Skerries Town
Larkview v Crumlin Utd
Bonagee United v Lakewood Athletic
Malahide United v Tolka Rovers
Collinstown v Wayside Celtic
Ballymun United v Cherry Orchard/St. Mochta’s
Liffey Wanderers v Sacred Heart Firhouse Clover
Third Round fixtures to be played before November 24, 2019