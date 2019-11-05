LUH needs a budget increase of up to €5 million – Murphy

The General Manager of Letterkenny University Hospital says he believes it would take an increase of between three and five million euro to help address the underlying reasons for the sharp increase in the number of patients awaiting beds at the hospital.

Sean Murphy told today’s Nine ’til Noon Show that there’s been a 10% increase in activity at the hospital, which requires an average of 15 more beds each day, while approximately 20 beds would be freed up if people who don’t need acute care could be discharged more quickly into the community.

Mr Murphy said better home help provision would help, as will the proposed new community hospital in Letterkenny.

However, he told Greg Hughes there are no easy answers……………