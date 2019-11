A rear patio door has been smashed at a home during a weekend incident in Carrigart.

While the glass of the door was smashed but entry was not gained to the property.

Gardai say that this stage it’s unclear if this was an attempted burglary or an act of criminal damage.

If anyone observed any unusual activity in that area on Sunday morning last between 7am and 1.20pm then please call Milford Gardaí on 074-9153060.