Gardai not ruling out connection between Letterkenny fires

Gardaí are investigating a shed fire in Letterkenny believe that it was started deliberately.

The incident happened in the early hours of Friday morning last in the Glencar Irish area of the town.

CCTV has been viewed and a male has been observed on the footage.

If anyone was in that area and noticed a lone male in the area around that time and can offer any information then please call Letterkenny Gardaí on 074-9167100.

Gardai have confirmed that they are not ruling out a possible connection between this incident and a fire at a construction site in the Long Lane area of the town on the same night.