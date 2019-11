A car has been stolen from a home at Church View in St. Johnston.

The theft happened between Friday evening last at around 7.30om and Saturday morning at 11am.

The car, a black VW Passat reg. no. PK 60 NBM was parked on the driveway of the home.

If anyone has any information in relation to the theft of the car or any information as to the current whereabouts of it then please call Letterkenny Gardaí on 074-9167100.