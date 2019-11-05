Full Capacity Protocol implemented at LUH

The Full Capacity Protocol has been implemented at Letterkenny University Hospital.

138 people have registered at the Emergency Department since yesterday morning at 8am until 8am this morning which the hospital says is significantly higher than the average number of patients per day.

In a statement, the hospital says efforts are continuing to be made to identify patients who are appropriate for discharge.

People are again being reminded to only attend the Emergency Department in the case of real emergencies and to contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance.

According to the INMO the hospital was the third most overcrowded in the country today with 47 people awaiting inpatient beds there this morning.