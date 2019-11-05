“Finish on the day protocols” for provincial club semi-finals

The Ulster Council have insisted that ‘finish on the day protocols’ will

apply in their provincial club semi-finals – despite some opposition

towards penalty shoot-outs in games.

On Saturday evening, Donegal champions Buncrana defeated Tyrone’s Rock

in a dramatic penalty shootout after the sides were level following

normal and extra time of their Ulster Junior semi-final in Celtic Park.

The following day, Fermanagh’s Derrygonnelly Harps beat Trillick of

Tyrone in their senior championship quarter-final in Enniskillen.

There has been much debate on the format – although the method is in

place in other provinces and counties.

Ulster Council PRO Declan Woods said: The method will be “absolutely”

in place for the semi-finals, but the Ulster Club finals will go to a

replay if required.