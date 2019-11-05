Donegal Youth Service launches Arabic information leaflet

Donegal Youth Service have launched a leaflet of their services in Arabic as part of a project that aims to welcome Syrian young people to the county.

The leaflet, which is entirely in Arabic, aims to encourage young people to visit Donegal Youth Service and join any part of the service that interests them.

The project was created in partnership with the Donegal Local Development Company Resettlement Programme, with funding from the Community Foundation for Ireland.

Youth Worker Frankie McGreevy who has been working on the project for the past year hopes that it will be a really worthwhile initiative: