Donegal woman dies in tragic kayaking accident

It’s been confirmed that a Donegal woman has died following a kayaking accident in Kerry at the weekend.

Aisling O’Connor from Ballyshannon was one of two students rescued after getting into difficulty while kayaking in a river in Killarney on Saturday.

The 21 year old was one of a group of more than 30 students from Limerick University who were on a trip from college.

Ms. O’Connor and another 21 year old male kayaker were taken from the water by members of the HSE-coordinated rescue at around 3pm on Saturday afternoon.

It’s understood that the pair, both members of the ULs kayaking club got into difficulty when their kayaks upturned in the river.

Ms. O’Connor was airlifted to University Hospital Kerry while the male was taken to hospital via ambulance.

It’s believed that he is in a stable condition.