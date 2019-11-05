Book of condolence opens in Dungloe for the late Gay Byrne

A book of condolence has opened for the late Gay Byrne at the Dungloe Ionad Teampall Chrione.

The legendary broadcaster, who died yesterday after a long illness, hosted The Late Late Show for 37 years.

A frequent visitor to Donegal, he made his second home in Tubberkeen just outside Dungloe where he spent his free time with his wife and daughters.

He compered the Mary from Dungloe Crowning Cabaret for many years and was also an adjudicator.

Gay has been described as a very loyal adopted Dungloe man and visited there right up to recent years.