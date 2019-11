After last Friday nights play off win over Drogheda United, Finn Harps stay in the Premier Division for next season.

What changes now lie ahead for the club ? and will Ollie Horgan remain as manager.

Speaking with Greg Hughes on the Nine till Noon Show this morning, out of contract Horgan says he needs more resources before he can commit to next season.

He says discussions have to start now with the committee, and he is waiting on the call…