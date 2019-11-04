Shaun Paul and Luke Barrett appointed Donegal Managers

Father and Son, Shaun Paul and Luke Barrett will be leading two Donegal teams for 2020.

The Milford pair were confirmed as the county’s new under 20 and under 17 managers at Monday night’s county committee meeting.

Shaun Paul returns to inter county management after a two year absence and has been offered a one year contract subject to a review at the end of his term.

He lead Donegal to Ulster minor league and championship success in 2016 but his last year in charge resulted in an early championship defeat to Antrim.

He beat last years minor manager Gary Duffy to the post and takes over the reigns from Gary McDaid.

His son Luke who took the under 16’s to the Buncrana Cup Final earlier this year has been appointed to the 17’s for the coming season.

Luke was the only name put forward for that position.

The committee also agreed to appoint Michael McCann for a further year as the senior hurling manager.

Subject to review, he will be offered the option of a fourth year in charge at the end of the 2020 hurling season.

Meanwhile, David McLoone agreed to remain in his position as County Development Officer for next year.