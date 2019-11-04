Second IRC report warns of increased risk of paramilitary activity

A major new report has warned Brexit could add “fuel to the fire” of paramilitary activity in the North.

The Independent Reporting Commission says the level of violence remains “serious and concerning”.

It’s increased in the last year, with 3 murders and over 80 punishment-style attacks. Of nine examples listed involving dissident republicans, seven happened in Derry, including the murder of Lyra Mc Kee.

Tim O’Connor is the Irish government’s representative on the commission.

He says Britain’s departure from the EU and the lack of a power-sharing government at Stormont are two major factors……….

The full report can be read HERE