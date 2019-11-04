PSO contract for Donegal Airport cannot be underestimated – Cope

A Donegal Deputy believes that the Public Service Obligation contract for Donegal Airport cannot be underestimated.

It comes as the Transport Minister has announced a review of the funding model for regional airports.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher has made a submission for the retention of the contract stating that removing the PSO from the airport would effectively be the same as signing its closure order.

While he says this is unlikely, Deputy Gallagher says its important that the immeasurable value of the contract be highlighted as part of the ongoing review: