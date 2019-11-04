New video launched for North West Cancer Centre Patients

An information video for new patients attending the North West Cancer Centre has been launched by the Western Trust.

The video was produced to give patients an opportunity to prepare for what to expect before and during their radiotherapy or chemotherapy treatment.

It also highlights the support available from MacMillan Cancer Support, both at the Cancer Centre and at the MacMillan Support Centre on the Altnagelvin site.

The new video was developed to assist patients, especially those with a new cancer diagnosis and visiting the Cancer Centre for the first time. They incorporated all the relevant information on what to expect when attending for diagnostic scans, pre-treatment appointments and the treatment itself.

The video also features staff and volunteers from the Centre and lets patients know the range and different staff they will meet during their cancer treatment.

The video follows two patients (actors) from their arrival at the Cancer Centre, through the treatment planning process and shows what can be expected from the treatment itself.

Useful information on parking, support services and other facilities in the hospital are also covered to ensure that the patient has all information available before their first appointment.

North West Cancer Centre hope the video will help break down some of the fear, uncertainty and misunderstanding that can come when faced with having to receive treatment for cancer.

The video can be accessed via the Western Trust’s Website or here:

http://www.westerntrust.hscni.net/NorthWestCancerCentre.htm