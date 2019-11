Gardai in Donegal are warning of yet another scam doing the rounds.

In this instance, the scammers purporting to represent PayPal claim a payment has been sent and prompt the recipient to click the link in order to view details of the transaction.

However, Gardai are reminding people to never click any links within such emails, to delete the email and if you have any queries in relation to the security of your PayPal account, contact the company directly.