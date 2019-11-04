Church hall opens in East Donegal

Four centuries of community life in east Donegal were celebrated as the weekend as Minister of Education Joe McHugh officially opened the new Monreagh Church hall.

The new hall joins a new Primary School opened in 2012, the Ulster-Scots Heritage Centre, the Presbyterian Church and the old school to form a compact mini complex of buildings.

Church members have given over €100,000 in interest free loans to allow the building of the hall to process.

€150,000 was also awarded in Leader funding from the Inishowen Development Partnership.

Minister Rev Dr David Latimer said everyone pulled together right across the community to help them realise the dream: