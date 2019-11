RTE Broadcaster Gay Byrne has died.

He was 85.

A statement issued within the past half hour says Mr Byrne died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.

Mr Byrne had close associations with Donegal, maintaining a holiday home in Dungloe for many years. He was best known as the face of the Late Late Show, which he presented from 1962 until 1999.

More recently, he served for a period as Chair of the Road Safety Authority.

Niall Colbert has been looking back at his life…………