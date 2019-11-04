Aontú holding key meeting on beef crisis in Letterkenny tonight

The leader of Ireland’s newest political party Aontú will be in Letterkenny this evening for a key public meeting on the ongoing beef crisis.

Their Donegal general election candidate and environmental activist, Mary T Sweeney is also chairing the meeting which is getting underway at Dillons Hotel at 8pm.

Aontu leader Peadair Toibin says their aim is to try and make all sectors in the beef industry profitable and are calling for cross party support for a bill they have tabled on the issue.

Mr Toibin says tonight will also be an opportunity for local farmers to have their voices heard and urged all concerned to attend: