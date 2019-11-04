Almost a million homeowners to pay extra property tax next year

Almost a million homeowners will pay extra property tax next year.

It’s after a record number of local authorities, including Donegal County Council, increased their rates.

19 out of 31 local authorities have increased the rate of local property tax for 2020.

Under the standard rate set by Government, the owner of a home valued between 300 and 350 thousand euro, is liable for 585 euro in tax.

However councillors have the power to vote on whether to increase or decrease the tax by up to 15 per cent.

The Irish Independent reports that Dublin is the only county where property owners will see a reduction, with 3 of the 4 councils reducing the tax by the full 15 per cent, and Fingal reducing it by 10 per cent.

Ten counties, including Clare, Donegal, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Limerick, Longford, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon and Sligo raised their prices by the maximum amount, which will add 88 euro to the property tax bill of a house valued at 300 thousand euro.