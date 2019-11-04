Abuse victim responds to Bishop’s latest statement

A victim of clerical sex abuse has asked the Bishop of Raphoe to meet with himself, a number of other victims, and the Chief Superintendent in Donegal to discuss the best way to handle allegations made in a TG4 documentary broadcast last week.

Martin Gallagher, who was abused by Eugene Greene in the 1980s, has given a guarded welcome to a statement issued on Friday by Bishop Alan Mc Guckian asking gardai to investigate the allegations.

However, Mr Gallagher asked why such a statement wasn’t issued sooner, and also asked if Bishop Mc Guckian will require any priests against whom there are outstanding allegations to step aside……………