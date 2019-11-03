St Naul’s progress into Ulster Intermediate Club Championship Semi-Finals

St Naul’s defeated St James’, Aldergrove 2-10 to 1-10 to reach the Ulster Intermediate Club Championship semi-finals.

St James took an early 1-1 to 0-1 lead after just 12 minutes but St Naul’s fought there way back into the game and led 1-07 to 1-03 at half time thanks to a Peadar Mogan goal.

St Naul’s started the second half the brightest and a Daniel Brennan goal gave them a 2-07 to 1-05 lead.

The game wasn’t finished there as St James battled back to bring the game to within three points but they couldn’t bridge the gap as St Naul’s advanced to the semi-finals.

Sports Editor for the Donegal Democrat, Peter Campbell was there for Highland Radio Sport…