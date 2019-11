Oisin Orr finished the Flat Season on Sunday with two wins in Naas.

Orr rode 13/2 favourite Tide of Time for Edward Lynam to victory in the opener.

The Ballayare jockey then rode 9/2 shot Maria Christina to win for Trainer Dermot Weld in the final race of the day.

The wins mean that Orr shares the Apprentice Jockey Championship with Andrew Slattery.