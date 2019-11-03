Naomh Conaill through to Ulster Club Senior Football Championship Semi-Finals

Naomh Conaill are through to the Ulster Club Senior Football Championship after they defeat Castlerahan 1-11 to 0-11.

Naomh Conaill started the brightest and led 0-4 to no score after 15 minutes but Castlerahan fought back and closed the gap to two before Ciaran Thompson netted for the Glenties men to give them a 1-05 to 0-05 lead at half time.

With just 15 minutes remaining Naomh Conaill led 1-10 to 0-06 but Castlerahan rallied and had five unanswered scores to put just two points between the sides.

Deep into injury time Anthony Thompson fired over his third point of the game to seal Naomh Conaill’s place in the semi-finals.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh report from Breffni Park…