McHugh appeal over Erganagh vandalism and anti-social behaviour

A Sinn Fein councillor has issues an appeal to those involved in the Erganagh area of Castlederg to desist and leave local residents in peace.

It comes as Councillor Ruairi McHugh has been contacted by a number of residents of the Erganagh/Elmwood area of the town in relation to an upsurge of vandalism and anti-social behaviour by a small group of youths which is causing considerable distress.

Recent incidents range from vandalising property, stealing toys from gardens and breaking bottles.

Councillor McHugh is appealing for those involved to reflect on how they would feel, if on the receiving end.