“It’s been a brilliant few weeks for us”- Martin Regan

Naomh Conaill will play Clontibret of Monaghan in the Ulster Senior Football Club Championship semi-finals after they defeated Castlerahan of Cavan 1-11 to 0-11.

The Donegal champions started the game the brightest and led 1-05 to 0-05 at half time with the goal coming from the boot of Ciaran Thompson.

Castlerahan rallied to bring the game to within two points but Anthony Thompson kicked the games final score to give Naomh Conaill a three point win.

After the game Martin Regan spoke to Oisin Kelly…