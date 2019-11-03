“I thought we looked good”- St Naul’s manager Barry Meehan

St Naul’s defeated St James’, Aldergrove 2-10 to 1-10 to secure their place in the Ulster Intermediate Club Championship semi-finals.

St James started the game well and led 1-01 to 0-01 but it was St Naul’s who led 1-07 to 1-03 at halftime, with their goal coming from Peadar Mogan.

Daniel Brennan struck a second goal for St Naul’s to put them five ahead but St James came battling back and closed the gap to three points.

St Naul’s held on to book their place in the semi-finals.

After the game Peter Campbell, spoke to St Naul’s Barry Meehan…