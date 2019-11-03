Historic day as husband and wife take Donegal Senior Cross Country Championships

Ciaran and Teresa Doherty, who are husband and wife have won their individual Donegal Senior Cross Country Championships at Finn Valley on Sunday

Teresa, who also won the women’s team event with Finn Valley AC picked up her tenth Donegal Senior Cross Country title.

Meanwhile Ciaran, won his first ever Donegal Senior Cross Country title.

Finn Valley AC picked up the men’s team title, with Milford second and Inishowen in third.

In the Even Ages relay, it was a good day for Finn Valley with a number of their team’s picking up wins.

Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle joined Pauric Hilferty to review the weekend’s action…