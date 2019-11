It has been a phenomenal season for Brendan Boyce, with the highlight being his sensational sixth place finish at the World Athletic Championships in Doha.

The Finn Valley AC man also picked up a silver medal in the 10,000m Walk at the National Track & Field Championships as well as sealing his place in the Irish team for the Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.

Brendan joined Pauric Hilferty in studio to review his fantastic season…