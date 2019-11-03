Anthony Thompson and Eoin Wade react to Naomh Conaill’s win over Castlerahan

Naomh Conaill will play in the Ulster Senior Football Club Championship semi-final after they defeated Castlerahan 1-11 to 0-11, in Breffni Park.

Ciaran Thompson netted the games only goal just 25 minutes into the first half.

Dermot Molloy scored to put seven points between the sides but there was a resurgence from Castlerahan who brought the game back to within two points.

With a man of the match performance Anthony Thompson fired over his third point of the game to ensure Naomh Conaill’s place in the semi-final.

After the game Oisin Kelly spoke to Anthony Thompson…

Oisin also got the views of Eoin Wade…