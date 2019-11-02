“Thankfully we came out on the other side”- Buncrana’s Ryan Bradley

Buncrana will face Blackhill of Monaghan in the Ulster Junior Club Football final after they defeated Rock of Tyrone 4-3 on penalties.

The game finished 1-11 a piece in normal time after Rock got a last gasp goal to level the game.

In a low scoring extra time Rock led 2-11 to 1-11 heading into the second half but Buncrana rallied and had three unanswered points to level the game at 2-11 to 1-14.

Buncrana kept their cool to run out 4-3 victors in the penalty shoot-out.

After the game Tom spoke to Buncrana’s Ryan Bradley…