Semi-Final wins for Donegal boxers at National Senior Championships

There were semi-final wins for two Donegal boxers at the National Senior Championships in Dublin on Friday night.

Caroline Gallagher of Illies Golden Gloves defeated her opponent Karolina Jaglowska by unanimous decision.

Gallagher will now face Roisin Doherty in the decider.

Matthew McCole also of Illies Golden Gloves had a unanimous decision win over Riverstown’s Sean Butler.

The Dungloe native will fight Martin Sammon in the welterweight final.

Oran Shields was defeated 4-1 by Lucan’s Daniel O’Sullivan.

The finals will take place next weekend.