Scotland defeated Ireland 5-11 to 0-04 in the Hurling/Shinty International event in Abbotstown on Saturday.

Ireland who were captained by Donegal’s Danny Cullen started the brightest and got the games first two scores, with one coming from Cullen.

After the early Irish scoring Scotland scored 2-03 to Ireland’s one point to lead 2-03 to 0-03 at half time.

Scotland then outscored Ireland 3-08 to one point to win the Hurling/Shinty International.