Naomh Conaill take on Cavan champions Castlerahan in Breffni Park, Cavan on Sunday just a few days after their Donegal Senior Football Championship final win over Gaoth Dobhair.

The Glenties side had asked the Ulster Council to postpone the game for a week after the side played three Donegal Senior Football Championship finals in 10 days.

Naomh Conaill manager Martin Regan admitted it’s going to be difficult…