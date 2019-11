Finn Harps will be playing in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division again next season.

Harry Ascroft’s extra-time goal gave Ollie Horgan’s side a 2-nil win over Drogheda in the second leg of their promotion-relegation playoff.

Harps won the tie 2-1 to condemn Drogs to a third straight year in the First Division.

Highland’s Chris spoke with Raffaele Cretaro and Gareth Harkin after the final whistle…