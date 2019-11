The Ulster Senior Football Club Championship gets underway this week with four quarter final games down for decision.

Donegal champions Naomh Conaill will face Cavan champions Castlerahan.

In the other quarter finals Kilcoo of Down play Derry champions Magherafelt, Crossmaglen take on Clontibret and Tyrone champions Trilleck face Derrygonnelly Harps.

Tom Comack was joined by Dom Corrigan to preview the Ulster Senior Club Football Championship…