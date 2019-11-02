Donegal Deputy calls for Housing Minister to publish Tenant Purchase Scheme

A Donegal Deputy has criticised the Housing Minister over the continued failure to publish the Tenant Purchase Scheme.

The report was initially due in 2017 and Deputy Charlie McConalogue has expressed his frustration after the Minister promised earlier this year that the report would be published ‘shortly’.

Having again raised it in the Dail last week, Deputy McConalogue claims the Minister’s response shows that there is no clear plan to actually publish.

He has committed to keep the pressure to ensure the report is published without any further delay: