There were defeats for City of Derry and Omagh Academicals in the AIL Divsion 2C on Saturday afternoon.

City of Derry were defeated at home by Sunday’s Well 27-13.

Omagh suffered a loss at home to Enniscorthy.

Enniscorthy led 12-0 at half time but Omagh got the first try of the second half to leave the game 15-7.

That would be Omagh’s last score of the game as Enniscorthy ran out ran out victors on a scoreline of 27-7.

Alex McDonald reports from Omagh…