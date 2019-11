Daire McDaid starred for a Ulster/Connacht select in their win over a Munster/Leinster select.

The Kilmacrennan man bagged both of his sides goal in the 2-1 victory.

Joining McDaid in the team were Cockhill Celtic player’s Oisin McColgan, James Bradley and Peter Doherty.

The team will now go on to represent the Irish amateur team in Europe.