Cuts to community policing a likely factor – Garda Representative Association

The Garda Representative Association says cuts to community policing is a likely factor in the increasing number of serious incidents in the border region in recent months.

It follows the abduction and brutal assault of Quinn Industrial Holdings chief operating officer Kevin Lunney in September, a recent arson attack on the car of Sligo/Leitrim TD Martin Kenny, and an arson attack on Emyvale Garda Station.

GRA Representative for the Cavan-Monaghan area, James Morrisroe, says his members are being stretched by a shortfall in resources: