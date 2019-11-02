Buncrana win on penalties to reach Ulster Final

Buncrana have progressed to the Ulster Club Junior Football final after they defeated Rock of Tyrone 4-3 on penalties.

After being behind 1-04 to 0-8, Buncrana led 1-11 to 0-11 heading into the final minutes before Rock struck a last gasp goal to take the game to extra time.

At the halfway mark in extra time it was Rock who led 2-11 to 1-11 but Buncrana battled back and fired over three unanswered points to level the game at 2-11 to 1-14.

In the penalty shoot-out Buncrana held their nerve to score four out of their five penalties to seal their place in the final where they will face Blackhill of Monaghan.

Tom Comack reports from Celtic Park…