Works on Falcarragh pipe replacement to begin on Monday

Irish Water and Donegal County Council say works to replace ageing water mains in Falcarragh will begin on Monday morning.

The works, which are intended to provide a more reliable water supply for local residents and businesses are expected to be completed in January 2020.

Irish Water says there will be a road closure in place from the top of Falcarragh Hill along the Ballintemple Lower Road. The road closure period granted by the council runs Monday next until Friday december 20th.

Emergency and local access for residents will be maintained at all times. An alternative route will be available, and Irish Water says diversions will be clearly sign-posted.

The Falcarragh project will see the replacement of 1.6 kilometres of water mains, as well as new water service connections to customers’ property boundaries.

Meanwhile, work to replace 1.7 kilometres of problematic water mins to the Cashel reservoir in Gortahork continues to make headway, with 1.1 kilometres replaced to date since works began in early September.

Irish Water says these works are on schedule, and are expected to be completed in March 2020.