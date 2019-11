Finn Harps’ Commercial Manager Aidan Campbell is calling on the Donegal public to come out and back the club in tonight’s crucial SSE Airtricity League Promotion/Relegation Play-off Final second leg against Drogheda United at Finn Park. Kick-off is 7.45 pm.

He says that the crowd can play a part in lifting the home side who are 1-0 down from the first leg.

Live commentary will be on Highland Radio tonight.