It’s been claimed that an effective HSE recruitment embargo is having a devastating impact on Letterkenny University Hospital.

Figures obtained by Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn show that 80% of new nursing posts applied for by the hospital since May 1st this year have not been granted, and more than half of all posts applied for have yet to be given the go ahead.

Senator Mac Lochlainn says this reveals the true and scandalous impact of the government’s embargo…………….