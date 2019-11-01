Power tools stolen during burglary at commercial premises in Strabane

Police in Strabane are appealing for information following the burglary of a commercial premises earlier this week.

Its reported that power tools and electrical cables were stolen from the property in Strabane business park, Melmount Road between 5pm on Wednesday evening and 8am yesterday morning.

Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious persons or activity within the vicinity of the business park is asked to come forward.

Police are urging people to be vigilant for any suspicious persons or activity and to secure any valuable items.