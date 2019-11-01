Plan to house asylum seekers in Achill is shelved following protests

The Irish Refugee Council says Ireland’s in danger of not being able to accommodate asylum-seekers because of constant protests.

It’s after plans to house 13 vulnerable women in the Achill Head Hotel in Mayo today were postponed.

The Department of Justice says it’s because of an ongoing protest outside the hotel.

Plans to locate asylum seekers in Moville are currently on hold following a fire at the Caisal na Mara Hotel, while similar proposals at Oughterard in Galway, and Ballinamore in Leitrim, met similar opposition recently.

Nick Henderson, chief executive of the Irish Refugee Council, says it’s a big concern…………..