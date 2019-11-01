Harps Stay Up – Ollie Horgan Reaction

Finn Harps are staying up in the Premier Division after grinding out the most important win of the year against Drogheda United on Friday night at Finn Park.

Having trailed 1-0 after Monday’s first leg of the Promotion/Relegation Play Off Final, Harps scored twice to stay in the Premier.

Mark Russell leveled up the tie with the games opening goal six minutes into the first half. Neither side managed to find the net in the rest of normal time so two fifteen minute periods of extra time was required to separate the sides.

Harry Ascroft scored in the first minute of the second period and that was the score that won the game and will keep Harps up with the big boys of Irish football for another season.

Speaking with Diarmaid Doherty, Harps boss Ollie Horgan was proud of his players and said it’s a huge achievement for the club while he also stated investment will be needed if Harps are to stay up again come 12 months time…