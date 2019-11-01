Harps players celebrate staying in Premier Division

The big clubs of Irish football will be back at Finn Park in 2020 after Finn Harps secured their place in the Premier Division for another season.

The Ballybofey side beat Drogheda United 2-1 in the two leg play off with Harps winning the second game 2-0.

Harry Ascrofts goal in the first period of extra time was the goal which kept them up.

At the full time whistle, there were fantastic scenes of celebrations on the pitch by players and supporters.